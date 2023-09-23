Best Backgrounds for each class in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can experiment but some fit better than others.

A big part of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the game’s roleplay aspect and the infinite possibilities for different characters. Backgrounds can offer more dialog options, opportunities for inspiration, and extra proficiency in two skills.

You can use your background as an excuse to multiclass, as well. I created a Sorcerer with the Entertainer background with the idea they used magic as part of their performance. It later justified my character to be a Sorcerer with the Bard multiclass.

If you build your character considering the best stats for combat, backgrounds won’t have a major effect on your build. It’s mainly used for roleplay aspects during the campaign’s dialogs or while interacting with the world since most backgrounds feature Charisma and Wisdom skills. Because of that, there isn’t necessarily the best background for each class, but we selected the backgrounds that best make sense and still benefit you.

Ideal Backgrounds for each main class in BG3

Barbarian: Outlander

Barbarians mainly use Strength in BG3 so any background that gives proficiency to Athletics, the only skill under Strength, will complement your build well. You can choose any other skill to complement your build, taking into consideration what roleplay you want to do.

Outlander and Soldier are the best backgrounds for a Barbarian, as they are the only ones with Athletics proficiency.

Bard: Entertainer

Bards are all about Charisma, so any background that gives your character proficiency with Deception, Intimidation, Performance, and Persuasion is a great option, which includes almost every background.

The Entertainer background is the most obvious option since bards are literally performers, but your background is about the past, not the present, so you can play around with a number of other options such as Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, Noble, and even Soldier.

Cleric: Acolyte or Urchin

Like the bard, the obvious background for a Cleric is the Acolyte, since both a related to the worship of a god, but you can also choose between any background that features Wisdom and Dexterity skills.

If you prefer more dialog options, go for Acolyte, but if you wish to traverse more easily through the world, go for either Urchin or Folk Hero since they each have two Dexterity and Wisdom skills, respectively.

Wisdom includes Animal Handling, Insight, Medicine, Perception, and Survival, while Dexterity includes Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, and Stealth, so backgrounds that fit Clerics well include Charlatan, Criminal, Entertainer, Guild Artisan, and Outlander.

Druid: Folk Hero

Druids are all about nature and survival, so Wisdom skills will complement well any Druid character. Any background that features Animal Handling, Insight, Medicine, Perception, or Survival skills will be a great fit.

Folk Hero is the only background with both proficiencies are Wisdom skills, making it the best option for your Druid to gain Animal Handling and Survival proficiency.

If you’re not a fan of Folk Hero, go for Acolyte, Guild Artisan, Hermit, and Outlander as alternatives.

Fighter: Soldier

Fighters rely a lot on Strength and Constitution, but there are no skills under Constitution, so you can pick between the two options with the Athletics skill—Soldier and Outlander. You can choose other skills that make sense with your character, but when it comes to stats, it’s best if you stick with those two options.

Monk: Urchin

Monks use Dexterity and Strength, especially Dexterity, so the best backgrounds are the ones with Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, and Stealth. The Urchin background encapsulates two Dex skills—Sleight of Hand and Stealth.

Other options for Monks could include Charlatan, Criminal, and Entertainer.

Paladin: Soldier

The best backgrounds for Paladins include ones with skills under the Strength and Charisma skill umbrellas, prioritizing Strength skills. This means all backgrounds that have Athletics, Deception, Intimidation, Performance, and Persuasion are a good fit for Paladins.

The Soldier background is the one that encapsulates all you need since it gives proficiency to Athletics and Intimidation, but other options include Outlander, Noble, and Entertainer.

Ranger: Folk Hero

We recommend picking a background with at least one skill under the Dexterity and Wisdom skill umbrellas for Rangers. Because of that, the best background for a Ranger is Folk Hero, since both of the bonus proficiency are Wisdom ones—Animal Handling and Survival.

This means all backgrounds that have Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, Stealth, Animal Handling, Insight, Medicine, Perception, and Survival are a good fit for Rangers. There are a variety of other backgrounds that could suit just fine, however, including Urchin, Outlander, Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, and Entertainer.

Rogue: Urchin

Rogue is another class that heavily relies on Dexterity, so the best background for a Rogue in BG3 is Urchin, which gives proficiency to two Dexterity Skills—Stealth and Sleight of Hand. But you can also go for any background that has one of the Dexterity skills.

Like a number of other classes, Charlatan can fit with a Rogue just fine. Also up for consideration should be Criminal, Entertainer, and Folk Hero, which align with potential Rogue characters whilst also giving you the benefits you need.

Sorcerer: Entertainer

Charisma skills will work best for Sorcerers and we recommend the other skill to be Dexterity. The background that has both Acrobatics and Performance

Any background that includes either Deception, Intimidation, Performance, or Persuasion is a good pick in the end. So you can still pick something like Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, Noble, and Soldier and receive similar benefits.

Warlock: Charlatan

A Warlock’s stats are based around Charisma but Dexterity skills will also benefit your Warlock. The best background for a Warlock is Charlatan because you receive proficiency with Deception and Sleight of Hand—Charisma and Dexterity skills.

We suggest prioritizing Charisma, after all, you convinced a patron to make a pact to become a Warlock, so other background options for your Warlock in BG3 are those that also possess Charisma skills, such as Criminal, Entertainer, Guild Artisan, Noble, and Soldier.

Wizard: Sage

Since Wizards get their power from Intelligence, the best pick is the one with the most skills in that umbrella. Sage is the best background for a Wizard because of the Arcana and History proficiency, two skills. Any background that includes either Arcana, History, Investigation, Nature, or Religion, however, so you can also choose between Acolyte and Noble for something different.

