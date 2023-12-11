Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox players should update their game ASAP—or risk losing save files

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available on Xbox Series X/S, but things are off to a rough start as there are reports of players losing their save files.

After months of waiting, the Xbox version launched on Dec. 7 to coincide with The Game Awards. Unfortunately, excitement among Xbox owners was short-lived since Larian Studios began receiving complaints about missing saves. The good news is that both Larian and Microsoft appear on top of it. In a tweet posted on Dec. 11, Larian says that an update is already available which should “help with some of these issues.” It does require you to install it manually through the Xbox system so it’s advised you do that before you next start playing. There’s another albeit smaller update containing stability fixes too. Xbox players, we’ve pushed a small update to Baldur’s Gate 3 containing stability fixes.



We're aware of the issue of saves disappearing after a crash. An update is available from Xbox to help with some of these issues, please manually update your Xbox through the system menu. — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) December 11, 2023 There’s no mention of the update restoring any lost saves so, if you’ve been affected, you’ll probably have to start from scratch again. There are also claims that the game is still suffering from other issues. Two separate Reddit threads mention the Xbox version crashing shortly after booting it up, with one of them claiming that this still happens even with the newest updates.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 suffered from its fair share of bugs and issues at launch, it was still universally lauded as one of the best video games of the year, and Larian swiftly provided new patches to address the game’s problems and add extra content, like a new epilogue. It also won Game of the Year at The Game Awards; an accolade that’s likely convinced even more people to check it out. It’s a shame then that some peoples’ first experience has been muddied by such a major issue.

Larian already had problems developing Baldur’s Gate 3 for the Xbox Series X/S; that’s why this version came out much later than the PC and PlayStation 5 versions. Larian blamed this on the split screen multiplayer feature since it couldn’t get it working on the Series S console. Typically, Microsoft demands feature parity on the Series X and Series S—basically, both consoles need to have the exact same content. However, it made an exception for Baldur’s Gate 3 so that’s why you can’t play split screen multiplayer on Series S but can on Series X.