Baldur’s Gate 3 recently received its fifth major patch, which notably adds tons of new content to the already massive title. The most notable new addition to the game is the new epilogue. You may be wondering how to access it, so this guide will show you just that.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to start the epilogue in BG3?

As the name suggests, Baldur’s Gate 3‘s epilogue adds more story content that wraps up the narrative right before the credits roll. But before triggering the epilogue, you must ensure that you have met all the conditions necessary to see it. The most important thing you must do is ensure you’ve defeated the last boss in the game, the Netherbrain.

If you’ve already defeated the Netherbrain, then you’ll unfortunately have to load a save file that takes place at least right before the fight or during the fight again. If you don’t have a save file that takes place before or during the fight, then you’re sadly out of luck and might have to do a second playthrough to see the new scenes.

That said, if you have previously defeated the boss and have a save file that takes place before it, you’ll either have to beat the boss again or load a save file right after it if you have it.

After you’ve defeated the Netherbrain, you’ll be faced with a crucial choice to either dominate or destroy it. Choosing to dominate the boss will end your playthrough, and doing this will prevent you from triggering the epilogue. As such, you have to decide to destroy it, as doing so will then start the epilogue, which happens right before the credits roll. This decision previously lacked the epilogue following it and only had a monologue about the events from the character Withers.

What is the epilogue in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The epilogue takes place six months after the game’s events and begins with a summary of your accomplishments in the game from the narrator. It then sees you “answering an invitation to gather with your allies and friends,” where you learn what has happened to your companions thus far. Developer Larian Studios has stated that the epilogue is “some of the most complex writing in the game thus far,” with over 3500 lines of extra dialogue and more.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 epilogue adds a new level of depth to the game’s already deep narrative. Players who follow this guide should have no problem seeing what the newly added scene has to offer.