Baldur’s Gate 3: Who is Bing Bong in BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 features several characters players have become accustomed to since its release, in many different ways. However, a new character not many are familiar with that recently joined the lore of the game is Bing Bong.

If you’re a player who wants to know who this new, highly discussed character is, then worry not as this article will give you all the details and background you need.

Who is Bing Bong in BG3?

Shadowheart mentions Bing Bong in-game. Screenshot via Reddit

Bing Bong is a character that was introduced in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign that featured the voice cast of Baldur’s Gate 3. The campaign was hosted by the High Rollers DnD YouTube channel and orchestrated by dungeon master Mark Hulmes.

Near the end of the campaign, the dungeon master introduced the imp known as Bing Bong, who notably shouts the words “Bing bong! Bing bong!” upon initially meeting him. The cast ran into the character during the campaign in Athkatla, while he was messing around with a door. While Devora Wilde, playing as Lae’zel, found the character irritating and drew her sword at it, Jennifer English, who plays Shadowheart, took a liking to the imp and recruited him to the party. Sadly, Bing Bong passed away during the final battle of the campaign.

However, the character was still beloved enough to become a fan favorite in the community, with several threads and fan art already made about him. Even the cast notably begged the devs to add Bing Bong to the game during a panel at MCM Comic Con.

Surprisingly, Larian Studios heard the community’s demands and made the character canon with the release of the game’s fifth major patch. While Bing Bong is not seen physically, the character is referenced during the party in the epilogue as Shadowheart recounts her adventures during the time the protagonist was separated from her in the months prior. She mentions “The stray little imp that joins us Bing Bong, wasn’t it?” while recounting all that’s happened to her thus far.

While the character unfortunately is not seen properly in the game, most likely due to his untimely death, Larian was still able to cement him in the series’ overall lore with this little nod.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is chock full of interesting characters, with Bing Bong being one of the most beloved yet. While it would have been nice to see the character physically in the game, this little nod proves Larian Studios listens to players and at least cares about their wishes.