Baldur’s Gate 3 players just realized the game is missing one major RPG feature

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game so vast it’s impossible to discover every feature and storyline in a single playthrough. But, as huge as it is, it’s missing one of the main RPG features.

On Nov. 20, players realized the game doesn’t include any horses. The author of the discussion on Reddit pointed out it’s not a complaint, but just an observation they had and couldn’t get out of their heads. Frankly speaking, not having such a default RPG element in the game is truly odd, but players believe they know the reason behind it.

Besides the hilarious jokes, which were obvious to appear in such a discussion, players also brought some reasonable arguments to the table. The main one relates to BG3’s open world. In some parts of the game, like act one which has a ton of open space, travelling by horse would just make it easier and pointlessly simplify the gameplay a bit. But, there are also zones where traversing via horse would be almost impossible, so bringing one there would also come out as pointless.

Having horses as a feature in BG3 and allowing players to ride them (because why wouldn’t it be possible) would require some new mapping and tweaks. While it’s more than possible, the game was already developed for years, and some players believe Larian Studios devs just said “enough” at some point.

“I think it’s just more of a choice. You can only add so much before you have to just say “no more” and finish the game,” one of the players wrote. “I actually think no (gameplay) horses allowed their design of maps to have way more liberties,” another added.

All in all, with how players are only now noticing how there aren’t any horses or other rideable animals in the game, it just shows how unnecessary they are. At least we haven’t stumbled upon any, and the series’ wiki doesn’t list any in the game either. In the end, BG3 turned out to be a fantastic game and a front-runner for Game of the Year. It turns out, sometimes you don’t need to add every RPG element to your game.