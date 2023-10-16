Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t understand why these companions have such low Charisma

You know them and you love them.

With 10 companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s more than natural each of them will have different statistics. Some players can’t understand why two of them have such low Charisma though, and they kinda have a point.

These two companions are no other than Karlach and Astarion, arguably the most talkative party members in the game, and, depending on your playstyle, two of the cutest or most annoying ones. On Oct. 15, player Lizeriks began a discussion on Reddit, where they claimed Astarion and Karlach having only 10 points in Charisma is a “real stat crime.”

They make a solid point, to some extent. Astarion and Karlach are both highly beloved by Baldur’s Gate 3 community, and it’s mostly due to their personalities.

The Elf is sarcastic and thinks highly of himself, though if you aren’t so straightforward, you should quickly become fond of him. Karlach, on the other hand, is like a big child—energetic, hilarious, and not that serious. Additionally, some interactions with both of them are just golden, like going out on an actual date with Karlach, if you’re romancing her.

But, as some players pointed out, their likable personalities don’t have to mean they excel in charisma. Both characters have overwhelming insecurities, which often pop up in numerous conversations and interactions. Their jokes and easy-going personalities are likely a way to function in Baldur’s Gate 3 cruel world. I know I would behave the same if I were in their shoes.

Still, having merely 10 charisma points feels too low for characters that are arguably some of the players’ favorites. But I wouldn’t change a thing—they are perfect the way they are.

