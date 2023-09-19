Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree Larian did one companion dirty

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are six origin companions that will be at the core of the game. Each comes with unique dialogues, storylines, and romance options, but one of them got the short end of the stick.

On Sept. 18, a fan posted a detailed thread on Reddit discussing the amount of content BG3 companions had and Wyll clearly had the least. The rest of the article may contain spoilers, but I will try to keep it as abstract as possible.

Wyll has 8 hours and 29 minutes of dialogue in the game according to datamined files. That is two hours less than Karlach and four hours less than Astarion. The OP of the thread noted that the lack of screen time results in Wyll having fewer camp and romance scenes.

He is also less involved in core storylines that should be about him as a character.

“He quite literally takes a backseat to the Emperor in his own storyline,” the fan wrote.

Many fans expressed their dissatisfaction with that and believed that Wyll did not get the same narrative opportunities to develop as other companions.

“He starts off as a man who wishes to do the right thing, and he ends as a man who wishes to do the right thing,” the Reddit user said.

According to fans, a large portion of Wyll’s content was removed during the development including his interactions with goblins. In the current state, Wyll has no agency in making decisions unlike other companions, it’s always the player who chooses the final option.

For some fans that was a dealbreaker, all the other companions will have an “It’s your decision” dialogue option so you can see how the story unfolds on its own. This is one of the unique features of BG3 as an RPG and Wyll not having it really cuts him short.

Larian Studios clearly has its favorite companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. Astarion has the most content in the game and the most scenes. Hopefully, this is something the developers will address with future updates and get Wyll more involved.

There are a lot of questions Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have about him but there’s no opportunity to find out for yourself.

