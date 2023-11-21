Baldur’s Gate 3 player reminds us why Shadowheart is by far the cutest character

Out of 10 different companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, everyone has their favorites. Every player has their own reasons to like or dislike a certain character, but when it comes to the cutest ones, Shadowheart takes the trophy.

One player named The_Vine posted one of the interactions with Shadowheart on Reddit on Nov. 20. It’s the one that happens when you romance her and bring her Night Orchids. At first, she claims they are deadly poisonous, only to point finger guns at you and laugh, saying she just pranked you. I mean, if it’s not the cutest interaction in the game, I don’t know what is.

The interaction actually has a sweet follow-up if you tell her you need to take them back. Then, Shadowheart claims she’d have to break your fingers in return, and she wouldn’t like that and will find a way to pay back your sweet act of kindness.

The reason why this and other Shadowheart romance interactions are so cute is because of how diverse they are when compared to her character on a daily basis. During most of your journey, she’s insecure, relentless, and quite stubborn in her complex beliefs, to which she was somewhat manipulated. With that in mind, seeing Shadowheart crack a joke during her romance every once in a while is just adorable and dorky. Also, Jennifer English, the voice actress behind the character, does a fantastic job.

There are other cute and silly scenes, like giving Shadowheart an Idol of Shar and selecting certain dialogue options. We won’t spoil the details this time, since some of you may want to experience it for themselves. Those who don’t can always look it up on the internet, but be wary—it may cause you to giggle or roll your eyes, depending on what type of humor you enjoy.

Naturally, other companions also feature adorable scenes when you romance her. For example, Karlach and you can go for a sweet, real-life date to a restaurant if you’re successful in your romance. But, for us and many players, Shadowheart takes the cake, and it’s non-negotiable. Sorry, not sorry.