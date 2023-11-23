Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally created a twin they now have to romance

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player misunderstood the Guardian creation screen and accidentally created two versions of themselves, leading to a hilarious situation where they must romance their twin to become more powerful via their Illithid Powers.

When BG3 launched in August, the Guardian character was a hot topic because there was very little information about them. The only clue was they were once called our dream lovers in the beta. So many had assumed the Guardian either replaced this lover or was an entirely new being because the dream lover was obnoxiously suggestive and very offputting. However, now BG3 has been about for nearly four months, most people know the Guardian is a romanceable character (though I won’t spoil anything if you haven’t gotten to Act Three). Unfortunately for one player, they didn’t understand the Guardian creation and ended up creating two versions of themselves—which means they now have to romance their mirror image.

Of course, this BG3 player doesn’t really have to romance their twin Guardian, but if they want a specific tentacle ending, wild romance, and more mind-flayer parasites to gain access to advanced Illithid Powers, this is the route they’ll want to take. All I can say about that is it certainly adds a pretty disturbing aspect to the BG3 story; the less I think about it the better, and maybe you should be doing the same.

Although your eyes may never recover from seeing the romance scenes if this does happen to you, it does make for a good meme. In fact, some players have even suggested customizing hirelings in a similar fashion to create their own iconic twin pairings. Others suggested learning to love yourself is actually a pretty wholesome situation, and I agree.

The extensive customization options in BG3 can make it more immersive and fun. But for this player, it might not be such a good thing. Maybe Larian Studios needs to consider adding a warning sign on the Guardian creation page, though then that would rob us of more of these hilarious situations, so I’m not pushing them on the change just yet.