Baldur’s Gate 3 modders remove life of the party with lone-wolf approach

Baldur’s Gate 3 provides plenty of options to explore with companions, but the RPG is left lacking if you decide your character is an introvert.

The world of Faerun is clearly not designed for those who prefer their own company, as there’s always a companion wanting to talk, NPCs ready for a chat, and even animals that have their own tales to tell.

As great as the companions are in Baldur’s Gate 3, sometimes you just want time to yourself and modders have now made that situation a reality. Users on NexusMods have two options for lone-wolf roleplaying in Baldur’s Gate 3, with both providing increased bonuses to abilities and skills that make fighting situations more manageable.

Fenix aka sp8cemonkey83’s approach gives players an additional Action charge, 30-percent more Hit Points, 50-percent increased carrying capacity, 1d4 bonus to all d20 rolls, and increased use of weapon actions to make them per battle, rather than needing to take a short rest.

These changes allow players to enter combat situations on their own without constantly having their backs against the wall against swarms of enemies that would otherwise quickly wipe the floor with them.

Similar boosts are provided by Mordread256’s mod, which doubles experience gained, raises the maximum level to 20, increases carrying capacity, and provides an extra Feat at level two, as well as doubling Actions, bonus actions, spell slots, and sorcery points.

While these mods will provide you with huge bonuses in combat, they will not be able to replace the warm feeling in your heart, or in your bed, that the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions do.

