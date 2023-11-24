Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets you break the game by bumping level cap to 30

Baldur’s Gate 3 players on PC can download a new mod that more than doubles the level cap, raising it from 12 to 30, complete with stat increases and other upgrades.

This is something anyone who loves being as overpowered as possible will be interested in trying out since the game obviously doesn’t accommodate for anyone being that highly leveled. Strong enemies should never cause you trouble again if you manage to reach level 30.

The listing on Nexus Mods also provides a detailed breakdown of what bonuses each class acquires once they reach level 21, such as additional spell slots and extra feats of your choice. The mod boosts cantrips as well so they’re increased six times during a level up instead of three times. So, for example, the Fire Bolt cantrip can go from 1d10 damage to a maximum of 6d10. From the looks of things, there don’t appear to be any bonuses for levels 13 through 20.

Level 30 would make you so poweful. Image via Larian Studios

While some may begrudge Larian Studios for the level 12 cap, there is a reason for it. Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on Dungeons & Dragons and the abilities and spells you can unlock past level 12 can get quite ridiculous. We’re talking about things like the power to stop time, killing enemies with just a word, and Wish, which just lets you alter reality. Aside from being completely broken, the developers would probably struggle accurately recreating these in a video game whereas a tabletop game like Dungeons & Dragons enjoys no such limitations.

That’s no doubt the reason why these high-tier spells aren’t included in the mod. It sticks strictly to stat bonuses and abilities that already exist within the game. Trying to program in a spell that has unlimited potential would be a nightmare for any development team, let alone one fan doing all the work on their own.

There are hundreds of other mods for Baldur’s Gate 3 if you’re willing to peruse though we’ve put together a shortlist of some of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods available, such as one that removes the limit on party members.