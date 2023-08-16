Baldur’s Gate 3 is so good, even multiplayer-only gamers are loving it

Baldur’s Gate 3 might just be the game of the year since it’s claiming so many positive reviews from both critics and players alike. It turns out, the game has even gained the attention of multiplayer-only gamers, who are loving the single-player experience.

One such player created a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit on Aug. 15, where at first they seemed to be baiting others. They started by saying this game isn’t for them, and they usually enjoy multiplayer titles. Yet, after trying it since everyone was hyping it up, they are in awe of how great Baldur’s Gate 3 is.

“Two days later and I am already 30 hours into this game. What an amazing game. I gave this game 2 hours to change my mind before I refund it, and now I’m buying the deluxe edition just to support the studio behind this masterpiece,” the post reads.

If you don’t like Baldur’s Gate 3, you must’ve been playing with your eyes closed, duh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many players in the comments aren’t surprised. They claim it warms their hearts to see Baldur’s Gate 3 enjoyed by more and more individuals, and warmly welcomed the author to the fanbase. “One of us,” they said.

There are definitely more players like these, who were exclusive to one type of game but accidentally fell in love with Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian Studios’ production is already immensely popular. At the time of writing, it sits at all-time 875,343 peak players, according to SteamDB.

