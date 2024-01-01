Baldur’s Gate 3: How to save Barcus Wroot and find his backpack in BG3

Barcus Wroot is a Deep Gnome NPC in Baldur’s Gate 3 who can set you on a sprawling storyline that spans Act One through Act Three. It is easy to miss Barcus and not only his potential storyline but also his backpack of valuables.

After surviving the Nautiloid crash and likely visiting the Druids of the Grove, the Blighted Village is the next major landmark. There are tons of hidden quests around this Goblin-inhabited outpost, including a Quasit summon and Barcus Wroot. If you are trying to find Barcus Wroot or his backpack, here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Rescue the Gnome in BG3

The Blighted Village is a key location you visit before your eventual trip to the Goblin Camp, | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barcus Wroot can be found in the Blighted Village just west of the Emerald Grove. Depending on how you interact with the Goblins at the ruined town’s gates, the residents will either be hostile toward you or let you walk freely.

If you convince the Goblins to let you pass, you can interact with Fezzerk and a group of Goblins gathered at the nearby windmill. Barcus is currently attached to the windmill and to speak with this Gnomish quest giver, you need to convince Fezzerk to leave. You can achieve this goal in a variety of ways.

First, you can use your Illithid Parasite to command the Goblins to leave, though if you have already used it to enter the Blighted Village, then it likely won’t be active. Next, you can always attack the Goblins. This is a fairly easy fight and I only recommend dealing with the spellcasters casting Bless first.

The DC is relatively high to clear the crowd out without violence, but you might earn companion reputation. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, you can always attempt a Skill check through Persuasion, Intimidation, or Deception. The DC is 15 unless you have any sort of modifier on the roll, so it is fairly high. I recommend stocking up on Inspiration or using Guidance if you want to avoid conflict.

How to stop the windmill in BG3

Once the Goblins have been dealt with, you can walk around to the back of the windmill to enter through a nearby door. In front of you will be two levers: one titled Break and the other titled Break Release.

Make sure to click the correct lever to save Barcus. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To save Barcus and complete Rescue the Gnome, you need to use the Break lever and not the Break Release. If you use the Break Release, the windmill will start spinning faster and Barcus Wroot will die. You can still continue down the Ironhand Gnomes and Runepowder questline, but you won’t see much of this plotline until Act Two if Barcus dies.

Once the windmill has stopped, you can release Barcus to get the location of his backpack before he sets off to Moonrise Towers.

Where to find Barcus Wroot’s backpack in BG3

The Wooden Hatch leads to a small basement with plenty to loot. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before departing from the windmill in the Blighted Village, take a trip down the Wooden Hatch attached to the windmill. Descend down to find Barcus Wroot’s Heavy Backpack as well as several other crates and chests.

Wroot’s backpack will contain various camp supplies and a powerful smoke powder bomb that you might want to store for a later fight. I managed to find a Rare item in the nearby chest, so definitely look around before heading back up.