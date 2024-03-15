Category:
Baldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the She Cannot be Caged achievement in BG3

I guess she can't save herself.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 04:12 am
A red-haired goblin with tattoos on her chest stands in front of an open cell in Baldur's Gate 3.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

She Cannot be Caged is a secret achievement in Baldur’s Gate 3 that tasks you with rescuing Sazza from three locations in one playthrough.

Recommended Videos

These locations are found in Act One and Act Two and include the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, and Moonrise Towers. I advise not rushing through the game and making rash decisions that progress the story because you’ll be locked out of saving Sazza. Here’s how to get the She Cannot be Caged achievement in BG3.

How to get the She Cannot be Caged achievement in BG3

The first step in completing the She Cannot be Caged achievement is to find and release Sazza in the Emerald Grove. She’s in the cave in the very north part of the Emerald Grove, and when you first encounter her, Arka, a Tiefliling, wants to slay her. You have to convince Arka using Intimidation or Persuasion to change her mind. Allowing Arka to kill Sazza will stop you from completing the achievement.

Woman with purple skin and pointy ears wearing armor in BG3
Defend Sazza in front of Minthara. Image via Larian Studios

If you free her from the Emerald Grove, you’ll meet with her at the entrance to Goblin Camp, and she’ll vouch for you with other Goblins. If Sazza isn’t with you as you enter the camp, pass a DC check or fight your way through it. You’ll then meet Sazza inside the Shattered Sanctum, talking with Minthara. Defend Sazza in this conversation. Sazza will be in the main hall, near the Priestess Gut, and if you decide to kill Goblin leaders, make sure to knock her out and not kill her. 

In the second act, Sazza is in Moonrise Towers. She’s among other Goblins judged by Disciple Z’rell and General Ketheric Thorm. After the initial conversation, they will ask you to deal with the Goblins as you wish, and the best course of action is to order the guards to release them. After choosing this option, you complete the She Cannot be Caged achievement.

Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.