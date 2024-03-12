Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Callous Glow Ring in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has various pieces of equipment, weapons, and accessories to uncover, and one that’s often missed is the Callous Glow Ring, which emits a radiant light. This is how to get and use the Callous Glow Ring in BG3.

Recommended Videos

Where to find the Callous Glow Ring in BG3

A useful ring for dealing additional damage. Images via Larian Studios.

The Callous Glow Ring is an Uncommon accessory found in an opulent chest within a Vault near Balthazar in the Gauntlet of Shar in Act Two. More specifically, you will find it roughly at the coordinates X: -820 and Y: -750.

However, to get into the Vault, you must lockpick the Vault Door, which requires you to roll at least 30. So, your best bet is to use Astarion or another character with high Sleight of Hand skills and modifiers to unlock the door. Once you have the Vault Door cracked open, the chest with the ring is the one on the right.

Callous Glow Ring stats and how to use it

In BG3, the Callous Glow Ring allows the wearer to deal two additional Radiant Damage to their target, so long as the enemy is illuminated. If you’re unsure, Illuminated means the target must be illuminated, whether by sunlight, a Light spell, or any other light source (for example, a torch light can work here). So, as long as your enemy is illuminated by one of these light sources, you can deal plus two Radiant Damage.

If you’re worried about always having a Light source, you can always equip the Blood of Lathander, which continuously emits Holy Light, or ensure one of your characters has a Light spell.

The Blood of Lathander is a Legendary Mace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the plus two Radiant Damage may not seem like much considering the work it takes to get it and ensure your enemies are illuminated, very few creatures are resistant to this damage type. The undead are vulnerable to it, meaning it’s excellent in most situations.

My favorite thing about this ring is it applies the two Radiant Damage for every attack instance, meaning, if you were to equip the ring and use Magic Missle, which fires three magical darts, you’d deal plus two Radiant Damage for every dart (so six Radiant Damage in total) and you’ll deal between two and five Force Damage for every dart. This method is a great way to clear low-health mobs, and the guaranteed hits from Magic Missile means you won’t ever miss.

The Callous Glow Ring may not be a Legendary item, but it’s pretty helpful and is an item that shouldn’t be missed in BG3.