Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Armor of Moonbasking set in BG3

Find this Druidic-focused item.
Published: Jan 16, 2024 05:54 pm
The elven Druid Halsin stands during a conversation panel while talking to the player in BG3.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Armor of Moonbasking is the end game best armor set in Baldur’s Gate 3 for Circle of the Moon Druids. Finding the vendor that sells this particular piece of armor can prove difficult without a little prior knowledge.

Magical items are extremely common in Baldur’s Gate 3, with incredibly powerful weapons and equipment hidden throughout all three acts of the game. As such, you might find some through puzzles or powerful enemies, while others are simply purchased from the right vendors. If you are trying to find the Armor of Moonbasking in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you need to do.

Where to buy the Armor of Moonbasking in BG3

Image of the map in BG3 showing the Lower City Sewers.
You can find the under parts of the city by going down any manhole, but there are other secret entries as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Armor of Moonbasking in Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3. You can buy this item from the Voiceless Penitent Bareki vendor near the Lower City Sewers found beneath the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate. The vendor will silently sit by the Lower City Sewers Waypoint—use the map above for reference.

There are several different ways to enter the Lower City Sewers if you have not found the waypoint yet. The easiest means of getting there is by going to the manhole that is near the Basilisk Gate Waypoint.

Image of the Voiceless Penitent Bareki vendor in BG3.
The silent NPC in the corner sells a plethora of magical items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The very rare light armor is extremely pricey once you finally reach Barkei. This set of armor will set you back 1,900 gold pieces, but it is undoubtedly the best armor in the game for shapeshifting Druids.

What is the Armor of Moonbasking in BG3?

Image of the Armor of Moonbasking in BG3.
The Moonbasking Armor is invaluable for Druids. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Armor of Moonbasking is the best armor set in Baldur’s Gate 3 for Circle of the Moon Druids. This piece of armor gives you Lunar Bestial Vitality, which gives you 22 free hit points for casting Wild Shape. You also get Lunar Bestial Fortitude, which gives a plus two to your armor class and gives you advantage on saving throws against spells. Both bonuses carry over into your Wild Shape form.

Given how vital the Wild Shape ability is to a Moon Druid’s arsenal, these are two invaluable buffs. Although costly, I highly recommend that you pick up this rare item if you’re pursuing this Druid build, and given this gear is purchased and not found via a lucky drop from a boss, it really isn’t that expensive at all.

