Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Orin’s armor set in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, some of the best loot in the entire game drops from your toughest opponents. This is the case for Orin, chosen of Bhaal, who drops one of the best pieces of gear for shapeshifting and charismatic characters.

Magical items are extremely common to find in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find this items through vendors, chests, quest rewards, or drops from enemies. If you are trying to find Orin’s armor in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get Orin’s Armor in BG3

There are various manholes and other hidden entries around the city of Baldur’s Gate | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Orin’s Armor, the Mutilated Carapace, off of Orin after you kill her in your Act Three fight. To get to Orin, you need to first gain access to the Lower City by completing the Open Hand Investigation that leads you to the Bhaalist cult under the city.

From here, you need to bypass the Murder Tribunal either by participating or thwarting the murders across Baldur’s Gate. Once you have earned the key to the Temple of Bhaal, you then need to go underground and find Orin’s hideout. Use the map above for reference.

Whether you have already slain or made a deal with Gortash will impact your dialog with Orin, however you will need to kill the boss to get her loot. After she and her cultist are both taken care of, you can loot the Mutilated Carapace off the viscera that remains of Orin.

How to beat Orin in BG3

Orin is among the more challenging fights in Baldur’s Gate 3 and is required to kill to both progress the plot and loot the treasured armor. The major holdup in this fight are Orin’s unstoppable charges that render your attacks useless.

You can make Orin lose unstoppable charges by attacking the surrounding cultists in the arena. These cultists cannot be targeted by regular attacks, so you need to use area of effect spells to deal any damage. Due to this, I recommend bringing spell casters to the fight for the best use of AoE abilities and spells.

The Mutilated Carapace in BG3, explained

Beating Orin is no easy feat, but her armor is well worth it | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mutilated Carapace is the armor you receive after slaying Orin in Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3. This armor grants you plus one to attack roles whenever you are either shapeshifted or disguised.

Faceless Masquerade also gives you advantage on Persuasion and Deception checks. I recommend this loot for Rogues that are able to disguise themselves, given how this class is likely already well versed in Persuasion and Deception.