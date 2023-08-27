Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get into the Karsus Vault in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of hidden rooms and undiscovered treasures that can be uncovered through various questlines. The Karsus Vault is an area you need to visit to learn more about the Crown of Karsus and the Netherbrain. Naturally, you need to know how to enter this vault and obtain The Annals of Karsus book from this area. Here’s how to get into the Karsus Vault in BG3.

Where to find the Karsus Vault in BG3

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Karsus Vault is inside the Sorcerous Sundries building in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, getting inside this vault can be tricky as there are a few things you need to do first to gain access. Once you reach Baldur’s Gate, visit the Lower City Waypoint. The Sorcerous Sundries is located just opposite the Lower City Waypoint. Get inside the building and speak to Tolna Tome-Monger (X: 7, Y: -91) to get more information about The Annals of Karsus.

I recommend asking Tolna questions about the book, and she informs you that it is hidden in the Karsus Vault. Tolna also says the only way to get to the vault is through her office at Sorcerous Sundries. Tolna Tome-Monger’s office is located on the floor above.

You can enter the office by lockpicking the door. However, I suggest using a potion of invisibility beforehand to avoid alerting the guards nearby. Inside Tolna’s office, there is a Clasped Book (X: 14, Y: -733). Interact with this book to open a portal inside the office that leads to the Sorcerous Vault. This vault is full of traps, and you’ll need to solve a puzzle to gain access to the Karsus Vault.

How to enter the Karsus Vault in BG3

To reach the Karsus Vault, you must solve the puzzle inside the Sorcerous Vault. This vault has several doors, but you need to follow the proper path to reach the Karsus Vault. The path involves entering through the Silverhand door, then opening the Abjuration door in the next room, and finally opening the Silver door in the third room. Inside the Silver door, you’ll find a lever that unlocks the path to the Karsus Vault.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you get in from the Ramazith door after entering the Sorcerous Vault, disable the traps and get inside the next room through the Silverhand door.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After entering the second room, deal with the traps and open the Abjuration door, as shown in the image above.

Screenshot by Dot Esports. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you reach the third room, unlock the Silver door. You’ll notice there’s a lever at the end of the room. Activate this lever to unlock the path to the Karsus Vault. Check the images above to see the precise location of the Silver door and the lever.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After pulling the lever, you need to return to the Silverhand room. This can be done by entering through the Demon or Wild door from the third room. Return to the Silverhand room, and the Karsus Vault door will be unlocked, allowing you to get inside.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you give Nightsong to Lorroakan in BG3?

How to get The Annals of Karsus book in BG3

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Annals of Karsus book is situated on top of a shelf (X: 321, Y: 997) in the Karsus Vault room. Collect the book, and a cutscene follows, where your character learns more about the Crown of Karsus.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you have Gale in your party, I recommend bringing him along, as this will help you progress through the Wizard of Waterdeep quest. I entered the Sorcerous Vault with Gale and completed the puzzle to get through to the vault. Pick up and read The Annals of Karsus book. This book contains information about the Netherese magic.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Karsus Vault room also has several scroll spells that you can loot. I recommend collecting all of them as they can help your party in various situations. There are also a few weapons like the Greataxe +1, Glaive +1, Merregon Halberd, Greatsword +1, and Longsword +1 inside the Karsus Vault. Collect these weapons before exiting the vault, and you can sell them to get some extra gold. There’s also a Scroll of Dethrone kept beside The Annals of Karsus book; make sure to stow it in your inventory.

About the author