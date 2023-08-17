Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get into the Elminster Vault in BG3

There are certain areas in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you’ll want to take your time exploring to gather all the loot lying around. Sorcerous Sundries library is one of these locations, and you can find even more rewards inside by unlocking the Elminster Vault.

The Elminster Vault is located in the librarian’s office, and the door will be locked initially. You’ll need to complete a puzzle-like sequence before you can enter the Elminster Vault in BG3.

How to enter the Elminster Vault in BG3

Navigate to the main area, where you’ll see the Silverhand door alongside the two vault doors.

Use the Silverhand door and then go through the Evocation door.

After using the Evocation door, head inside the Wish door.

Interact with the lever inside the Wish door and leave the room from where you came.

Use the Foresight door to get back to the main area and enter the Elminster Vault.

The lever inside the door “Wish” in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon using the lever, the Elminster Vault’s doors will be unlocked. Inside the vault, we’ve found The Tharchiate Codex. Reading the book resulted in us receiving the Tharchiate Withering curse, which permanently lowered our Constitution stat by five points.

The Tharchiate Withering curse is one of the more easily curable ones in the game, however, and you can use the Remove curse spell to cure it. When the curse is removed, a buff takes its place, the Tharchiate Vigor passive effect. This passive grants you 20 temporary HP, which lasts until your next long rest. With the HP bonus in mind, we recommend reading the ​​Tharchiate Codex with a character who needs the extra health.

Aside from finding great loot, Sorcerous Sundries will also be a part of important quests and events, like getting the Markoheshkir Legendary Staff in BG3.

