Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get a Gremishka Tail in BG3

Potions and coatings might not be many players’ cup of tea in Baldur’s Gate 3, but if it is, you may want to be on the lookout for Wizardsbane Oil. This oil allows you to give targets a minus-three penalty to spell attack rolls, but you can only make the potion if you have the ingredient: Gremishka Tail.

Gremishka Tail is only acquired by killing an enemy called a Gremishka. These small little creatures are only found in the Rosymorn Monastery, which is a location in the Mountain Pass. You can visit the Mountain Pass up until you decide to move on to Act Three. This happens after the events of Moonrise Towers. Once you move on to Act Three, you will no longer be able to access your waypoints from Acts One and Two.

How to find Gremishkas in BG3

First up, you need to know how to actually find the Gremishkas before you can worry about getting their tails. As previously mentioned, these enemies are small rodent-like creatures that are only found in the Rosymorn Monastery. If you’ve traveled through the monastery, your party might have been ambushed by one.

The fight likely didn’t last long, as the Gremishkas go invisible and are nearly impossible to actually damage. After a while, the Gremishka that attacked you will move on and your combat sequence will be over, leaving you without a tail to loot.

To make my fights with Gremishkas easier, I used a Potion of See Invisibility, which allows you to see enemies that have gone invisible. Some characters also have access to a spell of See Invisibility, so check your character’s spellbooks to see if you can use it.

Upon using the potion or spell, the Gremishka will be vulnerable to attack. I used physical attacks against the small enemy, as they are susceptible to this damage type. They specialize in magical damage, so using spells against them isn’t the best idea. The only caveat to that rule is with the Magic Missile spell, as this can’t miss and deals a set amount of damage.

Getting a Gremishka Tail in BG3

Once you find a Gremishka and uncover its invisibility, it won’t take too long to kill if you’re using the right attacks. At this point, you can simply loot them to acquire a Gremishka Tail, which is always found on a dead Gremishka, as far as I can tell. I have yet to encounter one that did not reward me with a tail, but your mileage may vary.

With the Gremishka Tail, you can go into your Alchemy page and make Wizardsbane Oil, assuming you have the other required ingredients in BG3.

