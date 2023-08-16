Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the Harper Stash in BG3

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with hidden treasures and secrets just waiting to be discovered by players. The Harper Stash is one such treasure that you can find, though you might run into some conflict along your journey.

The Harper Stash is a hidden treasure chest found in the Grymforge portion of the Underdark, though you can find the map leading to this chest much earlier in the game. Even after you find the map, you will need to know how to unlock it, which goes far beyond a simple key or lock pick. If you are trying to find the Harper Stash in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is what you will need to do.

Where to find the Harper Stash Map in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before you ever reach the Underdark, you will have the opportunity to first find the Harper Stash map shortly after loading into the game. After the beginning sequence of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can go to the Ravaged Beach, near where you first meet the companion Astarion.

Along the western part of the Ravaged Beach, you should find a suspicious stone named the Scuffed Rock. This rock will have an Ornate Chest right beside it, which holds the Harper Stash map inside. Once you have acquired the map, the location of the Harper Stash will be marked on your map, though you will first need to enter the Underdark.

Where to find the Harper Stash in Baldur’s Gate 3

To find the Harper Stash in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to travel to the Underdark and traverse your way to the Grymforge. After you descend into the Underdark from the Goblin Camp, you can venture to the Underdark – Beach location found in the southern part of the region.

Time to head south | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After either talking things out or slaying the Duergar along the underground coast, you can take the boat to sail to the Grymforge. Once in the Grymforge, head north until you reach the Cragged Rock, which you will then use to descend down. Follow the path along the waterfall and you eventually run into three chests.

You’ll need to approach this area carefully, as while you might be tempted to open the chests presented in front of you, these are actually mimics. The second you attempt to interact with any of these mimic chests, you will immediately be attacked. Instead, you will need to locate the much smaller Toy Chest along the edge of the cliff.

Don’t get tempted by the three chests surrounding the area | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you interact with the Toy Chest, the Harper Stash will magically appear in the center of the area. To disarm the trap attached to the Harper Stash, you will need to make a DC20 skill check. If you fail, you will just need to find the mimics anyways.

