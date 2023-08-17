Baldur’s Gate 3: How to complete Investigate the Suspicious Toys in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of quests to complete, particularly in Act Three, where you can find a task to Investigate the Suspicious Toys.

This quest will take you across Riverton and into the city of Baldur’s Gate, though it is possible to miss crucial steps and make mistakes that can hamper your progress. Therefore, I thoroughly recommend saving regularly as you go.

As far as quests go, this one has a nice variety of investigation, exploration, and combat, with some decent loot along the way.

How to complete Investigate the Suspicious Toys

Use the waypoint at Riverton and head to Arfur’s Mansion just a short distance away at the coordinates X: 22, Y:-88. In the room directly ahead of the entrance, you’ll find a Hatch which you need to enter.

Once inside, be wary of traps. You’re looking for a trapped chest that has some gold and a letter that you need to read to initiate the quest.

Leave the mansion, making sure to avoid the traps again, or simply fast-travel back to the Riverton waypoint. Your next destination is at the coordinates X:60, Y:-107. Speak to Manip Nestor outside and select the following options in conversation.

Donations for what?

[Persuasion] I need to get into the barn, right now. Something dangerous might be among the donations.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to disable the Steel Watch in BG3

You’ll need to pass a check to get the details you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the barn and head left. You’re looking for a chest that is trapped. If you pass a Perception check, it will be highlighted and Manip Nestor will come over. Otherwise, you may need to open the chest and detonate it.

Before you leave, take the opportunity to loot anything that doesn’t show up red when you hold Alt. For some reason, they’re fine with you taking food and other Camp Supplies. There are also some clothing items you can take to sell.

Now head back to Arfur’s Mansion to confront him. You need to pass an Intimidation check to discover who blackmailed him. He will offer you a pass but you can take that once you’ve killed him, along with his other loot.

You’ll then need to head to the Lower City, specifically to Felogyr’s Fireworks at X:16 Y-129. If you’ve already unlocked the Heapside Strand waypoint, it’s right next door. Speak to Avery Sonshal. and say the password you received from Arfur.

You can now access the reinforced metal doors and head upstairs. However, you need to access the third floor and cannot do this unless you kill everyone in the shop.

I’d recommend moving at least one character upstairs during the fight, as there are more enemies, and initiating a second fight may pull in guards from outside, including a Steel Watcher.

About the author