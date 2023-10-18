Baldur’s Gate 3: How to clean off blood in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has very few fights where you won’t come out of it being covered in blood, dirt, and gore. Thankfully, there are two ways you can easily clean off blood from either your character or your companions so you can have those picturesque cutscenes.

If you’re looking to get clean before your next conversation, read on.

How to clean off blood in BG3, explained

To easily clean blood and dirt from your character and companions in BG3, you’ll want to gain the condition “wet,” which will remove the grime and gore from your characters, or go for a Long Rest. However, this should be your last option.

Before going for a Long Rest, you can get the wet condition to clean your characters by:

Throwing a water flask at your companion or your feet. Using the Transmutation spell, Create or Destroy Water. But in this situation, you’ll want to Create Water and douse yourself or your companion in it.

Tip: Create or Destroy Water is a level one Transmutation spell that Druids, Sorcerers, or Clerics can learn. If you have Shadowheart or Halsin on your team, they might have this spell. If not, you can get it from a weapon called Rain Dancer, which you can purchase from Arron in Druid’s Grove.

Rain Dancer is a pretty good early-game weapon. Images via Larian Studios

However, if you’re covered in blood, dirt, and wounds, only the blood and dirt will be washed away. The only way to get rid of your wounds is to go for a Long Rest. But this might not be the best option if you’re low on Camp Supplies or just took a Long Rest.

Regardless of your choice, once you’ve gained the wet condition or taken a Long Rest, you will no longer be covered in blood or dirt. If I know I’m going to be taking screenshots or videos of cutscenes, I will always use the Create Water spell or throw a flask of Water at my feet, just so my character looks clean, which, in turn, means they’re not covered in blood and gore in my images or videos.

So, stock up on water flasks, obtain Rain Dancer, or stock up on Camp Supplies to ensure you can clean off the blood from your character and companions in BG3.

