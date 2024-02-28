Baldur’s Gate 3: How long do elixirs last in BG3?

A quick potion can be a lifesaver or a difference-maker in any given Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter. But for something with more potency and longer-lasting effects, it’s best to carry a few elixirs in your inventory.

Elixirs, like standard potions, are single-use consumable items that require a bonus action to use during combat but can be used freely outside of combat. But unlike potions, which last for a number of turns specific to that potion, elixirs will keep going for a little while longer during your Baldur’s Gate 3 session.

How long do elixirs last in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The effects of any elixir will last from the moment it’s consumed until the party takes a Long Rest. After inspecting my own personal stash of elixirs that I will forever keep in my inventory in fear of needing them for something more important later, and after searching for other elixirs, we can confirm that all elixirs have the same duration.

You won’t hide from me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elixirs can be found as loot from enemies, namely from bosses, but can also be found in loot containers, bought from vendors, or crafted. A character with an elixir in their inventory can consume it by using a bonus action, though some can also be thrown at a character to apply its effects. Some elixirs will also replace another elixir’s effects if applied. To see if an elixir can be thrown or if it can be consumed without replacing another elixir’s effects, check its description in your inventory. Elixirs typically weigh just 0.1 pounds.

