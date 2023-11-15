Baldur’s Gate 3 fan finds old internet meme hidden in plain sight on major villain’s armor

Larians Studios put a massive amount of attention to detail into Baldur’s Gate 3, and there are countless hidden gems in the game for those who pay close attention. But one player may have just found one of the best easter eggs yet by inspecting Ketheric Thorm’s armor.

As the Avatar of Myrkul, who is the God of Death, Lord of Bones, and member of the “Dead Three,” it makes sense that Ketheric Thorm might have some skeletal elements to his armor and outfit. However, a close-up of his tabard shows something most players have likely missed during their playthroughs.

As one Reddit user pointed out in a Nov. 14 post, the bottom left corner of his black tabard has a gilded design of a skeleton playing a trumpet. While the image could very well have other meanings, the original poster on social media questioned whether or not a BG3 dev was trying to share an homage to the silly YouTube and Tumblr meme known as “Skull Trumpet” or “Doot Doot.”

The popular short video and gif originally surfaced from 3D Movie Maker in the mid-1990s, according to KnowYourMeme.com. Its popularity coincided with that of the animation, “Dancing Baby.”

As much as we’d like to think Larian was trying to be playful, it’s more likely that Ketheric’s version of Skull Trumpet has a different kind of significance though, as one Reddit commenter was quick to point out. In a reply to the social media thread, another fan believed it to be a depiction of Danse Macabre, also known as the Dance of Death. The gamer noted Danse Macabre is a style of art that is “all about the inevitability of death.” While that certainly seems like it makes more sense than the trumpet-playing skeleton being Doot Doot, we can certainly dream.