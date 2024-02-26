Baldur’s Gate 3 executive condemns ‘threats and toxicity,’ promises more mod support info soon

Larian Studios’ director of publishing, Michael Douse, recently opened up about players who spew “threats and toxicity” against the studio’s developers and community managers. He also shared more information about mod support for Baldur’s Gate 3, which seems to be the main reason these so-called fans are acting as such.

Douse spoke on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 25 and announced more information about the game’s highly anticipated mod support, which he claims will be communicated in “Larian’s way to Larian’s community” as some fans have been vehemently pressuring the devs for more information. “Threats & toxicity against our devs & community teams will only harm the conversation,” Douse said, and asked fans nicely to stop doing that. Douse also said Baldur’s Gate 3 has garnered over 10 million players thus far and that fans should “chill” and let the studio “work for the greater good of millions of people.”

No room for toxicity and threats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The executive conceded not all fans are like this, and priase the “99.99 percent” of the community who are positive and support the game. However, a few bad eggs always crop up in communities as big as Baldur’s Gate 3. Douse then shared some additional information regarding the game’s development, saying that the studio’s primary focus is to patch the game and work on the mod support alongside that.

To finish, Douse expressed his desire to get closer to the community, but first, everyone needs to take a big, deep breath, chill out, and let the devs work.

In case you missed it, the Baldur’s Gate 3 developers announced Thursday, Feb. 22, that they are working on a “robust, cross-platform” modding system that will allow players, PC or otherwise, to fully enjoy the work of fantastic community creators. The mod support is scheduled to be released later this year, but information regarding it has been scarce.