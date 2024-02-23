Category:
Baldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs promise ‘robust, cross-platform plan for mod support’ coming soon

Mods keep a game alive, after all.

Jason Toro-McCue

Published: Feb 23, 2024 04:35 am
A group of adventurers climb down a lit staircase into a dark crypt, featuring a skull motif, in BG3.
Image via Larian Studios

With Patch 6 breaking dozens of popular mods across the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, Larian Studios decided to snuff out the flames with a big move—by confirming plans to bring official, “robust” mod support to the game, as well as to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

On Feb. 22, through X (formerly Twitter), the director of publishing for Larian, Michael Douse, confirmed the dev is working on a “cross-platform plan for mod support” for Baldur’s Gate 3, which will land this year. This was part of a retweet for the announcement of Hotfix #19.

Brown-haired woman standing around two other female characters.
Cosmetics, classes, items, and more could be making their way to console. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The news doesn’t come as a surprise for fans of the Divinity franchise; this is part of a long-running pattern of Larian supporting mod-makers with its other titles through console gift bags and official mod support.

Cross-platform mod support is a huge deal for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players of Baldur’s Gate 3. The CRPG’s mod community is diverse and brings hours upon hours of replayability to the game through updating weapons, adding additional classes and subclasses, or implementing fixes to perceived issues. Many console players replied with messages of joy, saying how they couldn’t wait to add more clothing items and cosmetics to the game.

And they aren’t the only ones to thrive once this plan is set into motion. For PC users, BG3 getting official and “robust” mod support implies easier updating, better and more plentiful mods, and less frustrating install methods.

There is some bad news, though—Douse did not give a date or timeline for the plan during his tweet. He did follow up the confirmation with an assurance that the team has “a system but it needs to be tested,” implying this cross-platform plan is still in its infancy. He recommended checking the official Discord community to follow along with updates.

With no date or timeline set in place, we’re likely looking at a late 2024 date for this support. Until we know more, this plan is nothing more than a promise. But this developer might be owed some trust by now.

