Anti-hero: Baldur’s Gate 3 player channels Taylor Swift for their dark urge playthrough

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player created a look-alike Dark Urge Bard character dubbed Taylor Swiftfoot, who resembles Taylor Swift.

In BG3, you can create almost any character your heart desires, whether it’s a bearded dwarf, a fierce-looking Githyanki, or even characters that resemble iconic figures like Barney the Dinosaur gone wrong. It seems like regardless of the franchise, there will always be Swifties, even in BG3, so much so that one player has successfully created a character without mods to look like the pop star.

While the name is pretty funny, and the character resembles the musician, the icing on the cake is Taylor Swiftfoot is the Dark Urge character, meaning they are the anti-hero. Fans love this because it ties in with Swift’s song, “Anti-Hero,” from her album, Midnights.

Not only is this a perfect reference but players can’t seem to get enough of tying lyrics from Taylor’s songs to scenes in BG3, especially as she is of the Bard class. Unfortunately, though, she can’t put on performances or shows even if she is a Bard, but it would be pretty cool if she could. However, many believe she could also be a Rogue because she has a song called “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” which sums up the essence of a Rogue’s playstyle.

One of the best lyric references is “Look at what you made me do” because it embodies the Dark Urge. As the name suggests, the Dark Urge is filled with dark urges, as they’re a Bhaalspawn and were created from Bhaal, the God of Murder.

Throughout the campaign, the Dark Urge is constantly fighting against their urges to kill, and sometimes, dark things happen around them even if you don’t want them to.

Unsurprisingly, this player isn’t the only one who’s created a dark Taylor in BG3—and I doubt it will be the last.

