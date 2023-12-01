Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on the Epic Games Store?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looks to be an interesting film series to video game adaptation, but will it be coming to the Epic Games store?

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on the Epic Games Store when it is released?

You can buy the game on the Epic Games Store when it is released or you can pre-purchase it now. Image via Ubisoft.

Yes, the game will be coming to the Epic Games Store when it comes out on Dec. 7. You can also head over to the store now to pre-purchase the game.

Are the different editions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora available on the Epic Games Store?

Yes, you can pre-purchase the various editions of the Avatar game via the Epic Games store. Let’s check them out in a little more detail.

Standard Edition

Includes the base game and The Child of Two Worlds pack, which features one premium weapon skin and one character cosmetic set. The standard edition of the game costs $69.99.

Gold Edition

Includes the base game, The Child of Two Worlds Pack, and the Season Pass for the game. The Season Pass includes two Story Packs, a unique banshee, and a bonus quest. There are also features available in the Season Pass that have not yet been revealed. The gold edition of the game costs $109.99.

Ultimate Edition

Includes the base game, The Child of Two Worlds Pack, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, and the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora digital artbook.

The Ultimate Pack includes the Sarentu Hunter equipment pack—which includes a unique weapon and a character gear set— along with the Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic pack, featuring a premium weapon skin, a banshee cosmetic set, and a character cosmetic set. The ultimate edition of the game costs $129.99.

If you are thinking about pre-purchasing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on the Epic Games Store, head over to the store at the link here.