Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora crossplay or cross-platform?

The moon of Pandora is opening up for players to explore in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, though questions will be asked on whether crossplay features in the game.

Set canonically in James Cameron’s Avatar universe, specifically after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water, Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world experience where players take control of a Na’vi who was raised by human invaders.

It has already been confirmed that the game can be played in online co-op, but what if your friends are on a different platform? We’ve got the answer below.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay or cross-platform?

Up close and personal. Image via Ubisoft.

Unfortunately, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not expected to feature crossplay or cross-platform functionality—although Ubisoft has not commented directly on the matter.

However, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Far Cry 6, and other Ubisoft titles did not offer either crossplay or cross-platform, and it’s expected that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will stick to the same approach when it releases on Dec. 7.

It does appear that Xbox players will have slightly more options though, as the game is listed in the Microsoft Store as having “Xbox cross-platform co-op”, suggesting that players on Windows will be able to play alongside Xbox gamers.

However, PC players in general will not be able to play alongside Xbox or PlayStation gamers, while the two consoles will also likely not share any crossplay functionality.