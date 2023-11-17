Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have co-op multiplayer?

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will officially be canon in James Cameron’s movie universe, but can your adventure across the moon of Pandora be completed with a friend?

The makers of the Far Cry franchise have had plenty of experience in multiplayer, although the feature has largely been absent from the Assassin’s Creed series, which begs the question of what approach will be made with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Thankfully, you don’t need to wonder as Ubisoft has already revealed its stance on co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and has provided some details.

Is there co-op multiplayer in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Join a friend. Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available to play in co-op multiplayer, allowing you to join up with a friend to enjoy the Na’vi action and take down the Resources Development Administration (RDA).

Unfortunately, the co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is online only—which means you cannot partner with someone on the same console via couch co-op.

Co-op features in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will allow the second player to progress the story if they’re not the host—as long as both players are on the same mission. If a friend joins and they’re yet to unlock the mission you’re about to tackle, you will not be able to start it.

You will also be able to trade gear in co-op and anything obtained in a co-op session can then be carried over to a single-player game, so there will always be a reason to loot and upgrade when you’re with a friend.