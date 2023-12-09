How to track Clan Contributions in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has plenty of characters you can trade with, and you can increase your Clan Favor with Clan Contributions—but how do you track what you need to do this?

Clan Favor essentially works as the currency for the Na’vi in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and can initially be quite difficult to get your head around. High-demand items complicate this further, resulting in Clan Contributions being a confusing mechanic.

Fortunately, there is a quick and easy way to track exactly what you need and where you need to deliver it, which we have outlined below.

How to check Clan Contributions in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A quick reminder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Clan in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have several Community Baskets you can contribute to, and each has a single high-demand item. Contributing this high-demand item will increase Clan Favor, but once you’ve donated the high-demand item, there are no other bonuses.

Once you’ve met various Clans and discovered their outposts across the map, it can become difficult to remember exactly which high-demand item is requested by whom, and where you need to donate it. Thankfully, there’s a quick way to check.

Pause your game and navigate to the Quests tab. Once there, click Clan Contributions on the left-hand side of the screen. You’ll see the current high-demand items that you have discovered, and can quickly pin the item you need. This will make it easier to spot while you’re out adventuring, then you’ll quickly be able to see exactly where the item needs to be donated.

Once you’ve donated a high-demand item to the clan, that specific task will disappear from the list on the Clan Contributions screen. If you’re running low, like I’ve started to, you’ll need to find more Clan locations on the map.

Most of the time, you will encounter these locations through exploration and by completing side quests, though you may find it harder the further you progress. If that is the case, simply explore any fogged areas on the map to uncover more locations with Community Baskets.