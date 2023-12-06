How to raise Clan Favor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Clan Favor is an innovative and immersive alternative to currency in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Certain elements of the Clan Favor system are fairly intuitive, while others may take a bit of play time before you feel like you’re really grasping them.

This guide will walk you through all of the quirks within the Clan Favor system, how it differs from regular currency systems, and how you can raise your Clan Favor to earn better rewards.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: What is Clan Favor?

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, there are actually two separate bartering and currency systems—the system used by humans, and the system used by Na’vi. While humans use a more intuitive and familiar bartering system and Spare Parts as currency, the Na’vi don’t have a real “currency,” and instead give gifts based upon Clan Favor. Of course, it may be easier to just think of Clan Favor as Na’vi currency, although the game does specify that Clan Favor items are gifts, not purchases. You do not buy an item with Clan Favor, you receive a gift with Clan Favor.

When you speak with a member of any Na’vi Tribe who offers gifts, you will see an associated Clan Favor requirement for each item. These levels function as simple integers from one to five, with lower-tier items requiring one Clan Favor, and more powerful items requiring up to five. Your current Clan Favor is also tracked on this menu.

How does Clan Favor work?

The most important thing to know is that Clan Favor is consumed in the same way that Spare Parts or any other currency in any other game would be. If you currently have five Clan Favor, receiving a gift that requires two Clan Favor will bump you down to three Clan Favor. This is especially important to know early on, as the game does sort of make it seem like different Clan Favor levels are tiers of renown that you will keep once you have reached them. I find that it is easier to not think of Clan Favor as a reputation system at all and rather just label it as a currency in your head. The only reason that it isn’t labeled as a currency in the game is to add to immersion and reinforce the culture of the Na’vi People.

Clan Favor is consumed like a currency when Na’vi gifts are received.

Most early-game Na’vi items won’t require more than five Clan Favor, and you can store up to 25 at a time. After 25, any additional Clan Favor that would have been earned will be wasted, so make sure you aren’t stockpiling past the maximum amount. Because you can consume Clan Favor like a currency, the question of how you can raise your Clan Favor level becomes all the more important.

It’s nothing, really. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: How to get more Clan Favor

There are two primary ways that Clan Favor can be earned:

By giving gifts to the Clan.

By completing main or side quests.

Use Community Baskets to gain Clan Favor

The gift giving system is the more complicated of the two ways that Clan Favor can be increased, so I will cover that first. Any crafting item, food item, or resource can be given as a gift, but not all items will net the same amount of Clan Favor. Inside of each Na’vi Tribe Capitol is a Community Basket in which gifts can be placed. For the Aranahe Tribe, this basket is located on the first level of Home Tree—take a left at the cooking station, and you’ll see the basket next to the crafting station. Once you activate the Offering Basket, you will be able to see which items can be donated to the Tribe and how much Clan Favor each item will earn you. By activating an item, you can preview your new Clan Favor level before committing to a donation—so you shouldn’t have trouble deciding whether or not a certain donation is actually worth it.

Happy to help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can donate an unlimited number of items to any Community Basket, each camp’s Basket has only one high-demand item. This means that once you receive the Clan Favor contribution bonus from any given basket, you cannot receive another bonus at that same location. Almost every single Na’vi encampment has an Offering Basket, and hovering over a camp’s map icon will actually tell you whether or not you’ve received your donation bonus yet at that location. Generally speaking, Community Baskets are not the best way to gain Clan Favor—unless an item is a high-demand clan contribution item, the Clan Favor accrued from donating is fairly small. I suggest only donating items you’re sure you don’t need for crafting.

Gain Clan Favor by completing quests

Completing quests is by far the most efficient way to raise your Clan Favor. Any main quest will grant a significant amount, and the various side quests throughout Pandora will do the same. As you explore Home Tree and any subsequent Na’vi settlement, you will encounter dozens of side quests. Side quests in AFOP are generally on the shorter side and have unique, interesting storylines—which makes them the perfect way to raise your Clan Favor.

Clan Favor will be granted in large chunks as you progress through the main story of the game as well. This means that you really don’t have to worry about running out of main or side quests to earn Clan Favor as you play. If you’re saving up your Clan Favor to get a specific item from a given vendor, have at it—but I wouldn’t recommend stockpiling your Favor for some unknown future reward, as you can always save up again later. Clan Favor is not a finite resource.

While there are three separate Tribes in AFOP and each offers unique gear, Clan Favor is cumulative across all three clans. This means that a quest completed for the Aranahe Clan can later contribute towards receiving a gift from a member of the Zeswa clan and vice versa.