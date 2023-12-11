How to get Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You will need an abundance of different resources to get the best gear, weapons, and food in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—and few can be as tricky to find as Swamp Hive Nectar.

Resources in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be gathered in varying levels of quality, with the best-skilled gatherers able to benefit from the best bonuses and stats when crafting, so it is worth brushing up your skills.

The first step, however, is knowing exactly where to look and we’re here to help with the definitive guide to Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Where to find Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Head here for your hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Swamp Hive Nectar is not an easy material to gather as it can only be found in one specific area but, thankfully, there should be an abundance for you to gather when you make your way to the location.

Swamp Hive Nectar can be found in the Swamp Lowlands biome in the Silk Woods area of the Kinglor Forest. While there are other areas with a Swamp Lowlands biome, I was unable to get any Swamp Hive Nectar from those locations.

You can show biomes on the map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to see the area you need to travel to but it’s far easier to use other landmarks. The spot you need is directly southwest of the Hometree and is near to Hunter’s Headland, which is the nearest fast-travel spot, and can be found in The Threaded River.

When you’re in the area, pin Swamp Hive Nectar in the Hunter’s Guide to spot the gathering locations easier, making them show yellow, and look beneath the low, twisting branches that can be found.

How to get Exquisite Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Look beneath the branches. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unlike other resources in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, there is no specific location to target Exquisite Swamp Hive Nectar, and you will instead have to rely on luck and skill.

Firstly, make sure the conditions are correct, as the best quality of Swamp Hive Nectar is gathered in at daytime. If it is night, head to a Resting Spot and advance time before returning to gather the resources.

Once you find Swamp Hive Nectar, you need to be careful with the controls to ensure it is Pristine when you gather it. I found the sweet spot to be pushing the left analog stick directly upwards gently and slowly pulling on the right trigger.

If you follow those steps, you will have the best chance of gathering Exquisite Swamp Hive Nectar, but you need some luck on your side. Even when doing everything spot on, I still found the quality can be Fine or Superior, so you may need to gather the resource in large bunches.