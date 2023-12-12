How to get Shell Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Many resources can be found and collected in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that have a variety of uses and Shell Fruit is required as an ingredient for many dishes—but you’ll need to find it first.

By collecting materials and resources in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can craft better gear or eat meals that provide various buffs to help you fight the RDA, but finding the specific material you need can be tricky. Shell Fruit is quite a common resource to find but gathering the best quality can be trickier. Contents Where to find Shell Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

How to get Exquisite Shell Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Where to find Shell Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Shoot the platform first. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Shell Fruit can be found across the Kinglor Forest and is commonly found in the Rainforest biome. In fact, it’s one of the most common resources that can be gathered in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The best way of spotting Shell Fruit is to pin the entry in your Hunter’s Guide, which will show the resource in yellow when using your Na’vi vision. You can find Shell Fruit on the sides of various trees, usually around halfway or two-thirds up the tree.

You need to be careful when gathering Shell Fruit, however, as they can often be found above spiky plants on the side of the tree that will damage you if you touch them. To stop this, shoot the plant with an arrow to make the spikes retract, then hit the Shell Fruit with a melee strike to open the pod and gather the resources.