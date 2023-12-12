How to get Shell Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Many resources can be found and collected in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that have a variety of uses and Shell Fruit is required as an ingredient for many dishes—but you’ll need to find it first.
By collecting materials and resources in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can craft better gear or eat meals that provide various buffs to help you fight the RDA, but finding the specific material you need can be tricky. Shell Fruit is quite a common resource to find but gathering the best quality can be trickier.
Where to find Shell Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Shell Fruit can be found across the Kinglor Forest and is commonly found in the Rainforest biome. In fact, it’s one of the most common resources that can be gathered in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The best way of spotting Shell Fruit is to pin the entry in your Hunter’s Guide, which will show the resource in yellow when using your Na’vi vision. You can find Shell Fruit on the sides of various trees, usually around halfway or two-thirds up the tree.
You need to be careful when gathering Shell Fruit, however, as they can often be found above spiky plants on the side of the tree that will damage you if you touch them. To stop this, shoot the plant with an arrow to make the spikes retract, then hit the Shell Fruit with a melee strike to open the pod and gather the resources.
How to get Exquisite Shell Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
For Exquisite Shell Fruit, you need to head to a Thorny Wilds biome in the Kinglor Forest. These can be found by opening your map and hitting up on the D-Pad to show biomes—Thorny Wilds biomes will show as a violet color.
Once you are in a Thorny Wilds biome, pin the Shell Fruit entry in the Hunter’s Guide to highlight the resource in yellow when using your Na’vi vision. Aim your sights around halfway to two-thirds up the tree, as this is where Shell Fruit can commonly be found. You need to shoot the spiky platform beneath the Shell Fruit for the spikes to retract, then melee the Shell Fruit to open it up. Carefully pull down on the left analog stick and gently pull the right trigger to ensure the Shell Fruit is Pristine. For the best chance of getting Exquisite Shell Fruit, harvest the resource in the rain.