How to complete Finding Home Part Six in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Finding Home questline in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora sends you on a treasure hunt across the Western Frontier—so how exactly do you complete Finding Home Part Six?

If you have been running the quests in order, you’ll know how the Finding Home quests work in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora but you can complete them in any sequence you like, and you’ll be rewarded with Comic Book collectibles for your troubles.

Usually, these quests have you searching high and low for the locations but Finding Home Part Six is one of the quickest to complete—and you’ll fire through it very quickly using our dedicated guide.

How to start Finding Home Part Six in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Look between the two hills. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock the Finding Home Part Six quest, you first need to hack the required Computer Terminal. This is located in the Shattered Bridge domain of the Upper Plains, east of Twisting Pillar River and south of a large RDA Facility.

The location can be found nestled between two large hills. Once you arrive, equip SID and hack the Computer Terminal to receive hints to the next Comic Book location. You should be careful though, as RDA enemies spawn nearby and may engage in a fight. You cannot fast travel if you are engaged in combat but, fortunately, the location of the Comic Book is only a short flight away.

Shattered Bridge location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Look for a Windswept Tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To locate the Comic Book, stay in the Shattered Bridge domain where you found the Computer Terminal and travel to the northeast. Due to the large RDA Facility nearby, you may need to head west first to get out of range before continuing your journey.

The location you need is in the northeastern corner of the Shattered Bridge Domain, northeast of Stone Blossom and east of Weeping Gorge. The specific spot can be easily identified by a bent tree that is leaning above the Cabin.

Once you touchdown in the area, use your Na’vi vision to highlight the Comic Book in blue and collect it to complete Finding Home Part Six—putting you one-step closer to completing the questline.