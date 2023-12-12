How to complete Finding Home Part Four in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Of the many side quests in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, not many are as challenging as the Finding Home questline—and Finding Home Part Four will send you on another adventure.

By working your way through the Finding Home questline in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you will gather Comic Books and, eventually, unlock a trophy or achievement—but you’ll have your work cut out, though it’s worth remembering they can be completed in any order.

Finding Home Part Four will send you venturing across the Upper Plains and you can find out exactly where you need to go here.

How to start Finding Home Part Four in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Your first stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To add Finding Home Part Four to your quest list in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you first need to locate the specific Computer Terminal tied to the mission.

This can be found in The Stone Hold sub-region of the Upper Plains, directly west of The Circle hub. However, if you are fast traveling from that location, watch out for the huge RDA Facility and the anti-air turrets.

Once you are nearby, the Computer Terminal will be marked with a blue dot on your map. Head inside, equip SID, and hack the terminal to receive instructions to locate the next Comic Book.

Great Tusk location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

This is the specific spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After you have hacked the Computer Terminal, you will be directed to the Great Tusk in The Celebration Valley domain—which is very close to the first part of the Upper Plains you gain access to. Great Tusk can be found north of the Zangke River and east of the Horsehead Plateau. From the Circle, head southeast. The Great Tusk is easily identifiable as a huge mountain that towers over the environment.

The specific location you need is south of Great Tusk and is near to a Gear Basket, which will appear on your map when you get close. The final spot is west of the Gear Basket at ground level. When you approach the Cabin, you’ll notice there are no doors to enter. Instead, jump through the hole on top of the building and collect the Comic Book, which will show blue when you use Na’vi vision, to complete the mission.