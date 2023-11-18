Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora countdown: Exact start time and date

The moon of Pandora will be open for exploration in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is canonically set in James Cameron’s universe.

Taking control of a Na’vi who was raised by the RDA, players in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have to fight off the invading threat in an open-world adventure that you can play in co-op with a friend if you wish.

Set after the events of the latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, Ubisoft’s adventure caught our eye with its breathtaking scenery and host of interesting characters. Understandably, lots of players are excited for its release. If you’re on the edge of your seat waiting for this adventure, we’ve got you covered with everything we know about the exact release date and time for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date and time

Time to fight. Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft is yet to reveal officially when the game will roll out across time zones but that is expected to change as we get closer to release.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, and the most likely outcome is that the game becomes playable at midnight in your time zone. That said, if there is a worldwide global release, you may be able to play on Dec. 6, depending on where you are in the world.

The countdown below ends at 12am ET, a common time for worldwide releases to unlock, though you may be able to play sooner if you’re in a different time zone.

Once you’re in-game, you can expect jaw-dropping environments, plenty of weaponry, and gameplay mechanics you should be familiar with as you explore the moon of Pandora and complete the challenges that lie ahead.