Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora character creator, explained

The moon of Pandora opens up for exploration in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but how detailed will the character creator be?

We’ve seen some spectacular character creators in games this year with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, though Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will likely be far smaller with the feature than that duo.

However, the ability to create your own Na’vi is one of the biggest appeals about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—especially as the game is canon in James Cameron’s universe, taking place after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Here’s everything we know so far about the character creator in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the customization options in the game.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have a character creator?

Create your Na’vi. Image via Ubisoft.

Yes, it has been confirmed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does have a character creator, though we’re yet to see an official look at the feature or receive any in-depth information.

However, when the release date was announced in June, it was revealed that “your Na’vi character is customizable”—with options to change body type, voices, and body paint given as examples.

It remains to be seen just how in-depth the feature is and whether body type includes options for different types of Na’vi, like the water-dwelling Metkayina, or whether you will be restricted to the forest-dwelling look—though it may be that a different look is present altogether as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes place on a never-before-seen continent of Pandora.

Further customization options for character cosmetics, weapon skins, and different looks for your Banshee (Ikran) have also been confirmed by the game’s pre-order bonuses, and we’ll likely see further cosmetics introduced over time in the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora season pass.

We’ll update this article accordingly if we receive any further information about the character creator in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.