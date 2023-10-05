What is Open Conflict in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Whenever there’s an Open Conflict in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you become public enemy number one. Guards become more hostile, and they begin searching high and low for your whereabouts.

While some players prefer the thrill of being an outlaw, stealthy players usually avoid getting into Open Conflict wherever possible. That said, even if you’re determined to be a master assassin by stealthing your way through Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll need to get into at least one Open Conflict for an achievement.

What Open Conflict means in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

When you’re in an Open Conflict in Mirage, a red indicator with an exclamation mark will appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Conflict refers to guards’ high-alert state after you attack them or when you are spotted during a stealth mission. If you commit too many crimes and increase your Notoriety too much, guards may also start Open Conflicts as soon as they see you.

While some players like the additional challenge, I find it a bit tiring, as it makes getting from point A to B a lot harder. Players who find themselves being hunted on sight should consider lowering their Notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to escape Open Conflict in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To get out of an Open Conflict, you’ll need to outrun the guards and hide. Start running for the rooftops and continue to run until your Open Conflict indicator goes yellow.

Afterwards, I recommend hiding in the bushes or a haystack until the Open Conflict indicator fully disappears.

Open Conflict achievements in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Two achievements in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are tied to the Open Conflict mechanic.

Eagle’s Will

The Eagle’s Will achievement requires players to survive for 10 minutes in an Open Conflict. The best way to unlock it is by attacking a group of guards until just one is left alive. Dodge and parry the final guard’s attack for 10 minutes and you will get Eagle’s Will.

Start a fight with a group of guards and keep one of them alive. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dodge their attacks for 10 minutes to unlock the Eagle’s Will achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A True Hidden One

You’ll need to assassinate 10 guards in a row without getting into an Open Conflict to unlock the A True Hidden One achievement.

Unlike Eagle’s Will, you’ll need to remain stealthy and not be spotted. The best way to get this achievement is to use the roofs and walls in the Harbiyah district to your advantage. You can lure out guards with your whistle and quickly dispatch them while easily remaining hidden with the high ground.

