How to parry in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To be a combat wizard in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you need to know how to parry. But if you’re struggling with parrying or don’t know how to do it, we’ve got you covered.

Parrying is a timeless gameplay feature, so it’s no surprise to see its use in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Let’s be honest, we’d all like to slice and dice enemies with a blatant disregard for defense. However, there are times when Basim will need to stave off stronger threats or large groups of enemies, and a well-timed parry could mean the difference between life and death.

Parrying can be a tricky technique to get the hang of, so our guide will walk you through the basics.

How to parry attacks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

A well-timed parry can mean the difference between life and death | Image via Ubisoft

To parry an incoming attack in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you need to press L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, and Q on PC.

Unlike games like Elden Ring or Lies of P, that have extremely tight parry windows, I can confirm that Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s window is much more generous.

Bear in mind, though, that only certain attacks can be parried. If the attacker has a yellow glow around them, you can parry. If you see a yellow attack coming your way, don’t press parry straight away, as you will need to delay slightly to make sure you time the parry just right.

Once you’ve played Assassin’s Creed Mirage enough, you’ll become familiar with enemy attacks and patterns rather quickly. So I encourage you to wait until the enemy’s attack gets somewhat close before hitting the parry button. Confidence and practice will eventually make this a piece of cake.

On the other hand, if the enemy glows red, you cannot parry their attack. You’ll need to dodge out of the way to avoid any damage. For this, I recommended using dodge the second the attacker turns red. Get yourself out of the potential damage zone, and then as soon as they’ve completed their attack you can fling yourself back in to unleash counter damage.

Let’s be honest, while the game is predominantly about stealth, face-to-face fighting is inevitable. So nail down the timing, absorb this knowledge, and you’ll be able to save those vital heals!

About the author