How to heal in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Although you have plenty of tool’s in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are bound to take significant damage at some point. In order to stop Basim from dying, you need to refill your health bar by healing, although it might not be explicitly clear how to do this.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can use Elixirs to heal Basim after taking damage. Elixirs are extremely powerful healing aids that restore your health to the maximum limit, although you only begin with a capacity of two Elixirs. If you are trying to heal in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to know.

How to use Elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The number of current Elixirs you have is displayed in the bottom left of the screen | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to use an Elixir to heal Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you either need to press down on the D-Pad for controllers or use your H key on keyboard and mouse. You can only use an Elixir after Basim has taken damage.

Elixir’s contain only one use, so be sure to save your aid item until Basim absolutely needs it. I also recommend picking up nearby food that you can often find scattered throughout the map. Though food heals for less than Elixirs, it is a quick and free way to gain slight amounts of health back.

How to increase Elixir Capacity in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Elixir Pocket skill is an extremely useful asset | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You begin Assassin’s Creed Mirage with a maximum Elixir capacity of only two. If you are anything like me and found yourself often stumbling through the stealth portions of the game, you might want to prioritize increasing the number of healing items you can carry.

To do this, you must invest points into the Elixir Pocket skill in the Trickster Skill Tree. This skill requires two skill points to unlock and increases the total amount of Elixirs you can carry by one. Though this is only a slight increase from your baseline number, I’ve been in plenty of circumstances where that third Elixir became extremely useful.

How to get Elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Elixirs are most reliably found off Traders | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two primary ways to get Elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: by purchasing them or finding them in the world. Elixirs can be purchased from Traders for only 30 coins, making it a relatively cheap expense.

If you are trying to save your money, you can always find Elixirs randomly throughout ancient Baghdad. I have personally found the majority of mine either from chests or off guards, though you can also pick-pocket Elixirs from any eligible citizen.

