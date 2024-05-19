‘They will learn to love me:’ Asmongold weighs in on Ubisoft fan wishing him the worst

After claiming Ubisoft purposefully creates controversies around their games to disguise their steep pricing scheme, Asmongold has come under fire from some of the company’s fans. One X user in particular, after celebrating the passing of YouTuber twomad, wished the same upon Asmongold, who has now responded.

Recommended Videos

The streamer weighed in on the situation surrounding Ubisoft’s upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. He claimed that Ubisoft purposely creates discourse and controversy so players’ attentions aren’t focused on the company’s sharp prices, which often go to $130 for ultimate editions of its games.

One fan was disgruntled by these statements, and in a May 18 post on X, formerly Twitter, they celebrated the passing of controversial YouTuber twomad and asked God to “perform one more miracle for them,” targeting Asmongold. On May 19, the streamer made fun of these ill wishes, stating, “they will learn to love me.”

Yasuke’s appearance has spawned controversies surrounding the upcoming Assassin’s Creed. Image via Ubisoft

Asmongold also pointed out how the tweet calling for his demise garnered massive support. “It’s fun to see how many people got mad about that, though. It’s crazy,” he said. His editor, who often jumps into his clips posted on YouTube, also invited those watching to report both the user and the tweet. The campaign proved successful, and the tweet has since been deleted, but the user remains active on the platform.

Pricing aside, controversy is already swirling around Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. The primary reason behind this is the appearance of Yasuke, a real-life retainer who served under Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga at the end of the 16th century. Yasuke is presented as a high-ranking samurai in the game’s promotional material, which many have deemed to be “historically inaccurate.” On YouTube, the game’s trailer has a 2:1 dislike-to-like ratio, with 250,000 likes to 500,000 dislikes.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is set for a November 15 launch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more