How to customize your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Most Assassin’s Creed Mirage players will be looking to change up their mount and customize it at some point.

Maybe you’re getting sick of the default camel Mirage saddles you with (no pun intended), or maybe you just want to show off the magical glowing horse you got from the Deluxe Edition. The only problem is that it’s not quite as accessible or convenient as in previous games, and the game itself doesn’t touch on how exactly you can go about doing this.

Luckily, the process itself is fairly simple as long as you know what to look for—all you need to do is keep your eyes peeled and you’ll be swapping out horses like a pro in no time.

How do you change your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

For some reason, the only way to customize your mount or eagle companion in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is by visiting a Stable. These are shops like any other scattered around Baghdad, and chances are that you’re never more than a few hundred meters away from one. Like other stores, they’ll be highlighted on both your compass and your larger map—just keep an eye out for an icon that looks like a horse head, and you’ll be on your way in no time.

Once you’ve arrived at a Stable, you can buy new skins (with Dirhams, not crafting resources) for both your mount and your eagle, as well as apply any you already own (if you’ve picked up the Deluxe Edition or dipped into Mirage‘s cash store). Ubisoft has already confirmed that there’s not going to be any DLC for Mirage, so what you see is what you get as far as mount skins from any of the aforementioned sources are concerned. The selection is still fairly robust, with colors to satisfy most every player… as long as you have the Dirhams in hand.

Look for the horse icons and banners. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As previously touched on, the exact reason for this added step isn’t quite clear. In Assassin’s Creed Origins, the game that introduced the mount system and the eagle companion that seem to have become series staples, you could change out mount and eagle skins right from your inventory menu without having to track down an NPC and button-mash through the same dialogue first. But Mirage follows Valhalla‘s footsteps in forcing you to go to a Stable in order to switch mounts.

This newer take seems like a weird step back that doesn’t serve to streamline the game experience in any meaningful way, although it’s not likely that the appearance of Basim’s horse is going to be at the forefront of any player’s mind as they slash their way through Baghdad.

