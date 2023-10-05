How to apply dye to an outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has brought back a whole lot of mechanics from earlier games in the series, from notoriety to pickpocketing. One of the most exciting returning systems, however, is armor dye, allowing Basim to strut his stuff while he’s skulking around through the back alleys and rooftops of Baghdad. Outfit dyeing hasn’t been seen since Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, so it’s perfectly understandable if you need a refresher on how to use it—not to mention the fact that it’s been changed up a fair bit since then.

Luckily, the outfit dye system isn’t too hard to use once you’ve come to grips with it for the first time, and you’ll be tearing up Baghdad’s runways in no time flat.

How do you dye armor in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The first step to dyeing your outfit in Mirage is actually getting your hands on some dye. Unlike previous games in the series, you can’t simply find every dye at any given tailor—instead, you have to buy dye from general merchants, and no one merchant will have the full selection for you to choose from.

This is further complicated by the fact that dyes are no longer universal, and each one can only be used with a specific outfit. On top of that, merchants can sell dyes for outfits you don’t even have yet, so finding the exact one you want might feel like looking for a needle in a sandstorm.

Dyes can also be bought from the in-game store for real money if you’re so inclined, but those ones will definitely make Basim stand out in a crowd—directly against one of the tenets of the Creed!

Fortunately, once you’ve secured a dye, the actual act of equipping it is very simple. There’s an outfit dye slot right under the outfit slot in your inventory—all you have to do is make sure you have the correct outfit equipped, select the dye slot, and equip your dye of choice. It’s a perfect mechanic for those who want their Basim to slay in more ways than one.

Outfit dye is front and center for all your sandy style needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As a final note, it’s worth keeping in mind that cosmetic Costumes can’t be dyed, and only stat-affecting Outfits can. If you wanted to dye Ezio’s robes bright red like you could in Revelations, you are unfortunately out of luck. The good part is that there’s no shortage of Outfit choices, many of which you’ll unlock naturally as you play through the main story.

