Best Assassin’s Creed Mirage outfits, ranked

Your outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t just for style—it also provides you with unique abilities and bonuses that can help refine your playstyle. There are a variety of outfits found across ancient Baghdad that you can either find around the map, earn from quests or Contracts, or discover in chests.

Unlike weapons, outfits do not provide any baseline stats and instead only offer unique passives or abilities. You can upgrade your outfits at a tailor to reap the full reward of your armor’s power, so long as you have the proper crafting materials. If you are looking for the best outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to find.

Best outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

5) Sand Outfit

The Sand Outfit is locked behind the Deluxe and Collector’s edition, but it is a useful tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Prince of Persia-inspired armor set is only available to those players who either ordered the Deluxe edition or Collector’s Case version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Though it is unfortunately locked behind a paywall, it is incredibly useful and provides one of the most unique effects in the game.

The Sand Outfit gives the Second Chance ability, which allows Basim to survive an otherwise lethal hit by slowing down time. This ability gives you three seconds of slow time at its base level but raises up to five seconds after it has been fully upgraded. Though this might not seem like a lot of time, this extra time provides a great opportunity to either get some extra hits or attempt an escape.

4) Abbasid Knight Outfit

You can find this armor set by the Monastery, without needing to complete any quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Abbasid Knight Outfit can be found inside a chest in the Monastery of the Virgins. Use the image above for reference. This heavy armor set gives health regeneration every second seconds while you remain hidden for up to 50 percent of your full health.

This is a great tool if you need to escape a tough spot to help regain your health before jumping back into the fray. Even though this armor set is quite bulkier than your average outfit, it also doesn’t impede your ability to remain hidden.

3) Milad’s Outfit

The Milad Outfit requires five Mysterious Shards, so be sure to save up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Milad’s Outfit is undoubtedly the coolest-looking outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and similarly gives one of the most stylish bonuses in the Forgotten Terror perk. With this ability, performing a successful air assassination sets off a lightning flash that disorients all enemies in the surrounding area. This is a great way to start off combat or an excellent tool to make a quick getaway.

You can get the Milad’s Outfit as part of ‘The Calling’ quest given by Nehal. Here, you need to find an underground tunnel hidden beneath an Oasis. Before going, you need to save up at least five Mysterious Shards to unlock the armor. There are also two legendary weapons found at this location that I heavily recommend picking up as well.

2) Rostam Outfit

The Rostam Outfit is a Contract reward for ‘The Marked Coins’ side quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.’ If speed is your priority, then you need to pick up this armor set. The Sound of Silence perk makes it so enemies hear significantly less noise from Basim while moving. At its fully maxed-out upgrade, this eliminates all sound you make. This means that you can sprint by enemies in restricted areas without any threat of being detected.

1) Initiate of Alamut Outfit

The first Hidden Ones’ outfit you get is actually among the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It may seem strange but the base outfit you gain from the ‘A New Beginning’ quest is the best armor in the game. Assassinations are your primary form of silent attacks in the game, allowing you to take out targets without attracting attention. The Silent Blade perk greatly increases your power as a silent assassin.

With this armor set, enemies hear less noise emitted by Basim whenever he performs an assassination. At max level, enemies won’t hear a sound whenever you complete an assassination, meaning that you can quietly take out enemies mere inches apart without issue. Given that stealth is the name of the game in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, this armor set is extremely valuable to keep around.

