Assassin’s Creed Shadows won’t need a constant internet connection, but there’s a catch

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be playable offline without an Internet connection, but there will be a mandatory download when you install the game.

On May, 16, Ubisoft shared a post on X addressing the topic. “Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times.” The key word here is “at all times.” The post continues: “An online connection will be needed to install the game, but you will be able to play the entire journey offline, and explore Japan without any online connection”.

This means years later, when Ubisoft kills support for its older titles, you won’t be able to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows using your disk copy because you won’t be able to get the mandatory installation files. In other words, there’s little reason to buy the physical edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

It’s all gonna be gone one day when Ubisoft pulls support. Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft is taking the same route with the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, meaning one day, the Star Wars Outlaws disk will be little more than an expensive drink coaster.

There is lots of talk among gamers about game preservation, and things escalated to a whole new level after Ubisoft pulled support and revoked access to their racing game, The Crew. With more Ubisoft games requiring a mandatory download, one has to wonder what the point of physical game media is.

If you were planning to have Assassin’s Creed Shadows on your shelf for years to come, you may want to think again. While we aren’t saying you shouldn’t play the newest Assassin’s Creed game when it launches, there’s not much point getting a physical copy.

