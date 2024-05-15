Assassin’s Creed Shadows hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans already hate this reported feature

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be officially revealed on May 15, however, some reports are already shedding light on the game’s features, and fans hate one of them.

The hated feature is no other than a battle pass, reportedly set to be included in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed title. Shadows will have “mini Battle Passes called ‘Projects,'” according to a post by gaming journalist Tom Henderson.

As expected, players immediately started criticizing Ubisoft and its renowned franchise for the alleged feature. “Ubisoft has gotten so good at making sure I will never give them my money,” one of the responses to Henderson reads. “Battle passes in single player games? Nah it’s over,” another added.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is on its way. Image via Ubisoft

Naturally, not everyone is hating on the reported feature, but the negative attitude towards it is the most common on social media as of now. Battle passes have become a standard in the industry. While many players don’t have an issue with them in free multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Fortnite, some think adding them to single-player titles is a way to rip more money off the fans.

Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will reportedly include a new currency called Helix and post-game DLCs. The former has reportedly been created for in-game purchases. 500 Helix will reportedly cost $5, while the package of 6,600 currency should cost $50. The expansions are set to cost $25 each.

Nothing is official yet, as we will learn more on May 15 when Ubisoft officially reveals the game. However, it’s likely we won’t find out everything about the game from the get-go, and details about the alleged battle pass could be revealed at a later date. But with Assassin’s Creed Shadows reportedly releasing in November, there’s not much time left for publishers to announce information about it.

