Assassin’s Creed players share how the series has inspired them in real life

It isn’t uncommon for video games to inspire us. They motivate us to be more compassionate, more fearless, and more adventurous.Maybe Assassin’s Creed wouldn’t be your first source of inspiration, but for a lot of individuals, it changed their lives in more ways than one.

Many Redditors shared their biggest motivators from the Assassin’s Creed franchise in a thread, touching on elements to the story, the characters, and the lore that influenced them to make some changes.

For one player, it was the assassin’s impressive feats of athleticism that inspired them to hit it hard at the gym and work towards a healthier lifestyle. For another fan, the rich history of the Assassin’s Creed eras sparked a newfound appreciation for history, special events, and cultures.

It was Ezio’s love and liberty that acted as a life lesson for one commenter, especially how he deals with loss and honors his ancestors.

Image via Ubisoft

There were, of course, more comical answers.

“Assassin’s Creed inspired me to kill people,” one Redditor wrote. “It made me buy a lot of hoodies,” another said. And a personal favorite: “I used to kill directly. Now I actually hide in the shadows with a hood and my blade hidden. Has made a difference for sure.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage releases Oct. 5, 2023 and is set in 9th-century Baghdad during the anarchy at Samarra and follows Basim Ibn Ishaq—a character first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla—as he fights against the Templar Order to transition from common street thief to full-fledged member of the Brotherhood.

If you aren’t too familiar with Arab culture, maybe this latest installment will inspire you to take a trip to Iraq. If not , maybe another game will inspire you. Maybe The Last of Us inspired you to reconnect with your estranged father or Red Dead Redemption 2 inspired you to always be a good person in a cruel world.

About the author