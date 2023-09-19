Assassin’s Creed Mirage community marvels at different ways players assassinate their target

Now you see me, now you don't.

Assassin’s Creed always gives you the freedom to choose how to get the job done. On Sept. 17, a Reddit user shared a compilation of players taking down The Harbormaster in different ways in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

We have three assassins here named by the original poster as the “Predator”, “Phantom”, and the “Trickster”, each with their own unique playstyle. Their target is The Harbormaster located on the roof with two guards.

Up first, the Predator decides to take full advantage of the new Assassin’s Focus mechanic. They throw a smoke bomb at The Harbormaster and then proceed to chain two quick kills on the guards. The smoke is still up and allows for a stealth kill on the big guy.

This clip shows us the Assassin’s Focus ability up close. It’s a replacement for the old double-kill ability except in Mirage enemies don’t have to walk in pairs for you to use it. You simply select two targets and then Basim will get rid of them.

The second player is using an already familiar to the fans tool, sleep darts. The Phantom puts both guards to sleep without alerting The Harbormaster and then eliminates him from behind.

Finally, the Trickster started the fight like I would, with brute force. One of the guards is down and the second one is low on health.

The assassin runs towards baskets with red spices and makes sure The Harbormaster hits those baskets with his axe. In the smoke from the spices, the player finds an opening to take care of all remaining enemies.

Such an interactive environment is what I am excited about the most in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Similar things existed in previous games but Baghdad should take it to a whole new level. I am sure that both myself and other players will find even more unique ways to take care of enemies.

About the author